In September, the Pittsfield, Massachusetts, City Council voted against accepting a U.S. Department of Justice grant over concerns about its requirements for local police collaboration with federal immigration enforcement.

Pittsfield Police argued state law specifically prevents such collaboration, but critics said it set a dangerous precedent and threatened the safety of city residents.

Now, the Pittsfield Police Department is returning to the council tonight to test the waters about pursuing another DOJ grant to increase foot patrols with the same stipulations.

Speaking with Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes at police headquarters Tuesday morning, Chief Marc Maddalena said the federal funding for downtown foot patrols will not put anyone in Pittsfield at risk and his department will not violate state law.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Maddalena: So let me just make something clear from the get-go. This isn't something that if we don't get the money, we're not going to do downtown patrols. That's not it at all. This was an opportunity that we had to help subsidize that project. We're going to do downtown patrols regardless. It was just an opportunity to go and get more money so that we could maybe do more of them. So, the opportunity was there.

What we do in the summertime is, we put officers down there on bikes, on foot patrol, make sure that they're downtown part of the community, helping people that need help, providing advice to those that need that need advice, assisting the most vulnerable people that are present down there. That if they need any type of assistance, being present for the downtown businesses, and just being a presence for the community in general, just so we can kind of change the narrative in regards to what downtown is.

Landes: The thing that came up the last attempt to get this federal kind of grant was this whole thing about the requirement to collaborate with federal immigration enforcement. Are there any sort of caveats like that attached to this one?

Maddalena: Absolutely, everything's the same. The language is the same. That's why we wanted to put this out there early, and be open about the whole thing.

Nothing has changed as far as the language within the grant itself. Those immigration terms that were in there, I think it was section 50 to 54, and the previous grant exists in this grant as well. I'll be clear about that. The difference being is there has been some legislation. There's a case that just occurred. I think it was Nov. 4 of this year down in Rhode Island in federal court, in which there was an injunction placed upon the federal government, indicating the fact that they can't hold us to those to that language in the contract.

The federal government has not appealed it as of yet. So, as far as in my conversations with Attorney [Jeffrey] Grandchamp, [the Pittsfield City Solicitor], we don't necessarily have to abide by that language.

Having seen some of this new legislation come out, or at least seeing some of the language coming out of these new cases, I wanted to put in front of the council and say, "hey, listen, you know, let's have this conversation. Let's have the city solicitor there."

They've gotten information from the from the attorney general's office as well in regards to their opinion on this. Is there an appetite for this? If there's not, that's okay, but I don't want to go through the the application process if there isn't. So, it's just a conversation. We have this opportunity. The money's there. Do we not? Do we want to go for it? We do not.

Landes: Given that there was all this outcry about those caveats last time, let's say you were to secure this grant with those requirements attached to it. How would that be articulated to the officers on the street performing these patrols? Would that even come up in their guidance? The fact that they're, technically speaking, while they're operating under this funding, there are these federal requirements. How would you navigate that for the folks on the ground?

Maddalena: I don't think anything has to change. We're bound by state law in regards to what our assistance can and can't be with the federal government for immigration. The Protect Act was good legislation, but it didn't it didn't necessarily do anything new that we weren't doing already as far as what we can and can't do with federal immigration law. And our officers are educated on that, and they know that and what we can and can't do, so outside of just a reminder, just solidify that what they already know, it wouldn't make much of a difference.

Landes: Given that there is certainly a part of the Pittsfield community who probably is really not going to be thrilled about this, given how it was controversial last time, what are you trying to message to those folks who are like, any circumstance where there's a chance that the Pittsfield PD would be working more closely with ICE or other federal immigration, what are you trying to message to them about this return with a similar request?

Maddalena: What I'm trying to get out there is, I'm putting this out in front of the city council, having done our due diligence in regards to what we can and can't do, putting out there with the language there to say, okay, we're comfortable with the way the language is, nothing's going to change. Are you, as a city council, comfortable with allowing us to apply for this and then, at some point, approving that grant? From the citizens' perspective, I would hope that they would see that we've done our due diligence, and that they would recognize the fact that we're not going to put them in jeopardy.

If something was to change at some point, I mean, obviously, we'd have to have that conversation. Again, my opinion has always been we're bound by state law. I would not violate state law, nor am I going to threaten members of this community that are safe here for the purposes of grant money. Now, what does that mean? Does that mean, heaven forbid, if something changes within the language and we can or cannot use that money again. I mean, that'd be question that I'd have to speak with Attorney Grandchamp.

I think we've been clear about it. I understand the fear that exists out there, and a lot of that fear comes from a national perspective and not a local perspective. When they do come to Pittsfield, which has been I don't even know, maybe two times that I can think of, they don't contact us. They don't. They're not calling us. When they come to states like Massachusetts, they understand what the laws are here as well. They don't put local law enforcement in jeopardy to be at odds with the community and at odds with their local government. They don't call us to say this is what what they're doing. Usually, if they're here, we learn after the fact that they were here. And again, the laws are very clear in regards to what we can and can't do with those federal agencies with immigration. And we don't violate that.

Landes: Part of this North Street experience is that there are a lot of, as you say, vulnerable people with a lot of needs. We're the only urban hub in Berkshire County, so for a lot of folks, it's not just a business center or a cultural center. It's the place that's closest to food or shelter or things like that.

How are you preparing officers on the street to go out and interact with vulnerable people? There's been so much tension at times between the city and the folks who are living in really tough conditions, often without homes in downtown Pittsfield. So, what kind of prep is involved in that for putting these officers a greater force on North Street?

Maddalena: Well, I would push back on that. I don't think there has been a lot of issues between police and vulnerable citizens on our streets. I think our guys are very well prepared in handling with those types of situations, whether it's through our crisis intervention training, or it's just experience and skill of having dealt with these people on a consistent basis.

Yes, you're right. We are the hub for this. We have all the resources. A lot of the people that are homeless here in Pittsfield aren't necessarily from Pittsfield, so through the mayor's office and ServiceNet, along with many other organizations that have come together, I think we've made a lot of strides with our vulnerable population.

Having said that, and again, I've walked the streets, I've talked to these people, there is a fraction of those individuals that are okay living the lives that they live, and I think that's really hard for certain members of the community to grasp that, but I've certainly had those conversations with some of these individuals where I'd asked the question, "Why? Why are you doing this? This could not have been your life's goal when you were growing up. That this was the life that you were going to lead."

And one of the responses was, "I am fully aware of the consequences of my decisions, and I'm okay with it." Well, how do you respond to that, right? How do you help that individual if they're on a path or on a trail that they've accepted and they're okay with? At least at this in this stage of their life, I'm not saying a couple years down the road that they may want not want to change, but in that moment, during that time period, they're okay with with what they're doing.

Overall, I think we work well with our vulnerable population. Why are they on North Street? Why are they in downtown? Not only is it because of the fact that that's where all the resources are, but again, when you talk to them and you ask them, "why do you sleep in these doorways? Why do you stay at the bus stop over here in Park Square?" The answer is because, "I know a cruiser is going to drop by every 10 minutes."

There's a there's a feeling of safety as well. The attitude that there's discourse between law enforcement and your most vulnerable populations, I don't think it's true because again, if you have those conversations, you're going to see a whole different side of it. You know that they appreciate law enforcement. They are comfortable with the fact that we're around and that we're going to provide them with the safety and security that they need when they're vulnerable out there. Because let's be honest with each other. When you look at crime, it's almost like the food chain, right? It's unfortunately - it's the weakest who get picked on the most. So, even in your most vulnerable population, it's going to be the weakest that get picked on. So, we provide that protection at the end of the day, and we provide them with that type of security. They're close within proximity to the police department, so there's that aspect of it too that people don't realize.