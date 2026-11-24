Albany police have released the names of three men charged in connection with a shooting that injured a 32-year-old woman holding her baby in the city's West Hill neighborhood Monday.

Demauri Marshall, of Rensselaer, and Tamir Tunnell, of Albany, were detained following a standoff at a nearby house. They're charged with four counts, including reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Justin Leon of Brooklyn, who was picked up in Newburgh hours after the shooting, was charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

All three defendants were arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail.

Officials said the woman is in stable, but critical condition after being struck in the face by a stray bullet, allegedly fired during a dispute amongst a group of men outside her home. She was holding her 8-month-old child.