A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head after she was shot near the intersection of Henry Johnson Boulevard and Elk Street Monday morning.

The woman was treated on-scene by the Albany Fire Department and taken to Albany Medical Center, where she is currently being treated, according to the Albany Police Department.

A WAMC reporter witnessed officers in a standoff at the intersection of Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard, roughly one block from the shooting. Police put crime scene tape up near the overpass and put out a notice telling residents to stay clear of the area due to police activity.

Police entered a house at 59 Sherman St., but no one appeared to be there at the time.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Law enforcement also engaged in a standoff at the intersection of Quail and Sherman streets at around the same time. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said officers arrested someone on an outstanding felony warrant and that the incidents were unrelated.

APD and Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs are holding a press conference Monday evening about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.