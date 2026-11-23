The plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Sullivan County are asking a state court judge to fine and jail the county manager ahead of a court date Tuesday.

The six plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Sullivan County over the County Legislature's decision to close the Adult Care Center at Sunset Lake say that County Manager Joshua Potosek should be jailed for 10 days and fined for $2,000 for violating a court order.

The plaintiffs are also asking the court to punish anyone else who "willfully engaged in contemptuous conduct."

The request comes after a state court judge determined in October that Sullivan County was in criminal contempt for violating a temporary order to keep the care center open.

Former employees and a former resident allege that the legislature decided to close the center behind closed doors, which would violate the Open Meetings Law.

The plaintiffs are also asking the judge to make the county reopen the facility, pay attorney's fees and establish a $50,000 fund for loved ones to visit former care center residents.

Sullivan County is asking the court to overturn its criminal contempt finding, arguing that the court's intervention was "prohibited."