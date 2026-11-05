Sullivan County hires outside counsel after found in criminal contempt

The Sullivan County Legislature voted Thursday to hire outside counsel after an Ulster County judge found the county in criminal contempt of a temporary restraining order last week.



The temporary injunction and restraining order banned the county from removing senior residents from the only county-owned adult care center, following a lawsuit.



Last week, Judge Kevin Bryant rejected “the County's claim that the residents voluntarily left the facility.” He said county officials took steps to prevent information from reaching senior residents about the restraining order and said testimony from county officials was, "generally disjointed, confusing, evasive and self-serving.”

No residents remain at the senior home and some have died since the transfer, possibly from the trauma of the transfer said attorney for the petitioners, Michael Sussman.

Thursday morning the Sullivan County Legislature approved a resolution to hire outside counsel, with the firm Harris Beach Murtha Cullina PLLC.

“Having more eyes on the situation may help our case. And again, we are not guilty. We did everything correctly," said Legislature Chair Nadia Rajsz on Thursday.

Kat Scott was the only legislator who voted against the resolution, and tried to pass an amendment limiting the budget for counsel to $50,000.

The resolution passed without the amendment, which Scott said amounts to a "blank check."

Potential sanctions and penalties will be addressed in court on Nov. 24.