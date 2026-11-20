Pending review and local rules, cannabis retailers in Massachusetts can now add a drive-thru option to their shops.

The Cannabis Control Commission was unanimous in its decision this week - reviving what had once been temporary, curbside pickup rules for medical marijuana establishments during the pandemic.

After initially ending in 2023, both MMEs and cannabis retailers can now take advantage of the pickup option, bringing Massachusetts up to par with states like New York, Rhode Island and New Jersey, which have similar guidelines.

During the commission’s Tuesday meeting, Commissioner and Chair Christopher Harding emphasized that age and ID verification would be key, but that he was optimistic, describing how various drive-through or “drive-in” models suggested by CCC Executive Director Travis Ahern have worked for other states and consumables.

“I grew up in Pennsylvania, where we had beer distributors, and those distributors were the model that [Ahern] talked about,” Harding said of the drive-in method. “It was like a big garage - the door opened, you pulled in, they closed the door, they checked your ID, you got your product and they loaded it in your trunk - then you pulled out. I'm open to the concept - I've seen it work successfully.”



Per the CCC, licensed retailers looking to introduce drive-thru service must submit plans to the commission for review and ensure adequate camera coverage is in place, among other requirements. Businesses will also be subject to local approvals and permitting.

At least one operation in Chicopee, Mass., Theory Wellness, appeared to already be geared up for drive-thru service to return next week.

As reported by the State House News Service, the dispensary previously ran a “pre-order pickup window” in 2021 for medical marijuana patients.