The Regional Food Bank is preparing for what it says will be the nation’s largest single-day Thanksgiving meal distribution – and Orange-Ulster BOCES students are playing a big role in preparing the spread.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of culinary students bustle through the Orange-Ulster BOCES campus in Goshen. Chopping boards and plates cover the prep tables, burners are lit, and pots of boiling water roil. Students are preparing 1,000 meals to be delivered to seniors as part of the food bank’s Thanksgiving distribution.

Middletown High School and Orange-Ulster BOCES student Izabella Rivas is one of about a dozen students preparing stuffing.

“The part that is trickiest for us when making stuffing is working out our water boiling situation,” explained Rivas. “When all of us are trying to use the burners at once, it gets very cramped and crowded, so we have to work around each other’s scheduling, be mindful of our spacing, and be able to multitask multiple things while our water and seasonings are boiling together.”

Bill Fioravanti, Executive Vice President of the Regional Food Bank, says the Nov. 21 meal distribution is expected to reach 100,000 residents across 23 counties in New York. In the Hudson Valley alone, the Food Bank expects to serve about 40,000 residents at 15 distribution sites, including in Sullivan, Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess counties.

“People have to choose between feeding their families or putting gas in the car, keeping the lights on, getting something special for their children. It’s really a difficult choice right now, so the demand is as high as ever,” said Fioravanti.

The large-scale student-led operation has been in the works since August, says Casey Posadas, culinary instructor at Orange-Ulster BOCES. “As soon as I brought this [idea] to the rest of the culinary team, they were immediately on board and wanted to be a part of it.”

Orange-Ulster BOCES serves over 2,300 students from 17 districts and schools in Orange and Ulster counties. Its culinary arts program provides students with ample opportunities to learn the fundamentals of preparing soups, entrees, and desserts in a fast-paced industrial kitchen environment.

The Regional Food Bank’s Thanksgiving food distribution will be on Saturday, Nov. 21, starting at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first served basis across 23 counties, including Sullivan, Orange, Ulster, Columbia, and Greene counties. Meals will also be delivered to senior citizen residences.