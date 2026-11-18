The skeletal remains found in East Greenbush earlier this month belong to Joseph Viola, East Greenbush Police announced Wednesday.

Viola went missing in April 2024. The Rensselaer County Medical Examiner's Office identified his remains using dental records.

Police are still investigating how and when Viola died.

"While this confirmation provides answers as to his whereabouts, we recognize that it also brings an unimaginable loss to his family and loved ones," East Greenbush Police said in a statement. "The East Greenbush Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Joseph’s family and friends."

Viola's remains — as well as some "clothing and other personal belongings" — were found in a wooded part of East Greenbush on Nov. 9. An autopsy conducted on Nov. 11 couldn't identify the remains, which police described as "heavily decomposed."