After almost a year of data collection, analysis and hearing from residents, the biggest city in Western Massachusetts has unveiled a new housing plan.

As WAMC reports – it goes well-beyond asking where new housing should go and takes the long view – at least 20 years’ worth.

—

“… the few bad actors who do not maintain their rental properties properly will not be tolerated,” said former Housing Court Judge Dina Fein Monday.

Joining presenters of the new “Springfield 2026: Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy,” Fein collected some of the loudest applause of the unveiling at the HOPE Center for the Arts.

The product of the several city offices, committees and consultants was on full-display Monday as Fine and local leaders unpacked the plan.

City of Springfield / Springfield 2026: Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy

Among the highlights – promises of attention being paid to quality-of-life issues, citywide – property-owner accountability being chief among them.

“They will be systematically identified and required to bring their properties into code compliance and if they don’t, the city will pursue all available remedies to ensure that occupants in those buildings are housing safely. Period. Paragraph. End of story,” the retired judge said to additional applause.

It’s been around two decades since Springfield had a largescale housing plan – a long time to go without in a city of about 155,000 people, split into multiple, unique neighborhoods. That’s according to Springfield Housing Director Gerry McCafferty, who spoke with WAMC during the plan’s earliest phases of development.

As time went on though, it became clear that while eastern Mass. and the Boston area face high prices and limited space – Springfield has to deal with total opposites, coupled with properties and blocks racking up code violations and quality of life issues.

While it might mean cheaper rents for some, the firm CZB, which assisted with the plan’s development, previously indicated it also means significant retention problems as quality of life issues snowball.

McCafferty said as much Monday, standing before a giant heat map show high concentrations of code violations – much of which surrounded the city’s downtown area.

City of Springfield / Springfield 2026: Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy

“This map shows where older, multifamily buildings overlap with code violations and unpaid taxes - that overlap is a sign of irresponsible ownership and the damage does not stay on that one property - it spreads to the block,” she said. “Think of a family paying more than they can afford for an apartment with a leaking roof and broken siding, then think of the neighbor who keeps up their home, looks at that building next door and decides that a new paint job just isn't worth it. Poor conditions hurt renters, discourage responsible owners, and pull down values for the whole block.”

The study estimates that, of about 35,000 residential properties in the city, nearly 9,000 or 26 percent are experiencing either "moderate distress" (23%) or "severe distress” (3%).

As McCafferty highlighted, swathes of the Liberty Heights, Forest Park and Mason Square neighborhoods were deemed to be in need of stabilization work – areas loaded with distressed properties and, often, rent-seeking property owners not making repairs.

All of this in a city where at least one in four people live below the poverty line, as of 2024. The study noted that thousands of them are renters, living in a city that's about 3,700 units short when it comes to housing for anyone making under $20,000 a year.

City of Springfield / Springfield 2026: Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy

As CZB consultants implied while helping assemble the study - it means renters subjecting themselves to units laden with issues - something a proposed rental-property registration and inspection system would help address.

Samantha Hamilton, director of Coalition Building and Community Engagement at the Public Health Institute for Western Mass., tells WAMC that as her group worked to hear and collect community voices over the past year, strong support for the registry emerged.

“Folks want to live in clean, safe, healthy homes and that means that we need to assess the inventory of our housing stock,” Hamilton said. “The rental registry, with proactive inspection, is a big win for residents and tenants that want to live in a place that they feel that is clean and safe for their family. That's at the top of the list and it's because they've experienced conditions that they do not like - conditions with pests, with mold… with lack of utility.”

Said conditions were previously the subject of headlines, when the now former, infamous Springfield Gardens buildings came under investigation by the state’s attorney general, resulting in a $10 million settlement.

Conditions like those and more are still too easy to find in Springfield, officials say. It has meant some households having to hop neighborhoods, Hamilton says, or, in some cases, leave Springfield entirely.

It’s the kind of bleeding the city’s new plan is looking to staunch, McCafferty and company say.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC

The plan, which is subject to approval by the Springfield City Council, will hopefully play out over the next 20 years, according to Mayor Domenic Sarno, with plans for enhanced code enforcement, assisting property owners in need and not just stabilizing, but revitalizing parts of the city, like East Forest Park and sections of Liberty Heights.

The roughly 85-page plan pitches more tactics and block-wide solutions, as well. McCaffery estimates that, once its off and running, the effort would likely need about $5 million in annual support down the road.

However, McCafferty is optimistic the plan can attract federal and state grants, while Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan tells WAMC that enhanced code enforcement often pays for itself.

Regardless, local leaders and advocates appeared to be upbeat Monday, including the housing rights group Springfield No One Leaves – which was part of the “Resident Advisory Committee” that gave input during the plan’s development.

“I don't think they're grandiose promises - I think they are something that can be implemented,” said SNOL Organizing Director Katie Talbot. “I think they can be implemented quickly - it'll take a little bit of time for it to be thoroughly done and all the rental units to be fully-inspected, but I think it's something that we can move through the city council by the beginning of next year, and start to implement.”

“I imagine that we could have every rental unit in the city of Springfield inspected within three years,” she continued. “Does it fix the problem? No, it doesn't. Does it move us closer to dignified, safe housing? Yes. Does it move us closer to the responsibility being on the landlord, as it should be by law? Yes. Does it save our current housing stock that we desperately need to be saved? It can…”

The Springfield City Council is expected to discuss the plan on Wednesday, Nov. 18.