Descendants of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings are in Berkshire County tonight for an event about a recent scientific discovery that the country's third president definitively had children with the enslaved woman he held as property.



This fall, Richard Kurin of the Smithsonian Institute announced that after a 15-year investigation, definitive proof had been established that Thomas Jefferson fathered children with Sally Hemings, a woman born into enslavement at the president and founding father's Monticello estate in Virginia. Using deathbed clippings of Jefferson's hair from July 4, 1826, Kurin and his team at the Smithsonian expanded on previous, less conclusive DNA testing from the late '90s to lay any remaining questions about the pair's bloodline to rest.

"We were able to sequence his DNA to get his full genome, and then we were able to compare his genome to fifth-generation descendants, both through one of his daughters, Mariah, but also through the descendants of Sally Hemings, and we were able to find that there were descendants of Sally Hemings who had either the predicted amount of DNA or even more an abundance of Thomas Jefferson's DNA that basically provides exceedingly strong evidence that Thomas Jefferson was the father of Sally Hemings' children," Kurin told WAMC.



Kurin, the Smithsonian's distinguished scholar and ambassador at large, says the ultimate discovery of Jefferson's hair and the invaluable genetic information it contained began with a discovery within the pages of the late president's personal Bible.



"We were working on that volume and conserving it at the National Museum of American History when conservators discovered hair in the bible, and there was a reddish blonde hair pasted under one of the passages, and that came to my attention," he explained. "At the time I was the Under Secretary of the Smithsonian, and with that hair, we said, whoa, here's this reddish blonde hair pasted into Jefferson's private Bible that he composed- Maybe we can get DNA from it."

While that hair was found to not be the president's, it shook loose the ultimate discovery of a packet of hair taken from him on the day he died held by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello. The DNA within those strands was the final piece of the genomic puzzle for Kurin and the Smithsonian.

"I think what the study ends up, you can interpret this study as having a broader significance, is that it shows basically that the Hemings, children of Sally Hemings and children of Thomas Jefferson, their descendants, are part of one family, one country, and that promise of equality, that promise of rights applies to all of them," he said. "And I think that's a metaphor for our larger country. We're all Americans, we're complicated, we're a complicated national family, but we are part of that same family and that aspiration that Jefferson had about all being equal and titled to these rights applies to all of us. And I think that's a good lesson for the time."



Jefferson and Hemings' relationship has been the subject of speculation and debate for centuries. It represents the crux of America's deep-set contradictions -- one of history's most outspoken voices for freedom and democracy having children with a woman he inherited as property.

"The reason this created a controversy back even in Thomas Jefferson's time during his run and tenure as president was that the idea that, here's the founding father who wrote the most famous phrase in American history: 'All men are created equal and entitled to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.' Even at the time, it was suggested that if he had children by Sally Hemings, his children would not be free, they would not have been born equal, they would have been born into slavery," said Kurin. "And so it it raised the issue of hypocrisy and a question about the insidious nature of slavery and what it meant in terms of a question of inequality."

It's a question that's been on the mind of David Fisher Jr. -- the great-great-great-great grandson of Hemings and Jefferson and founder of community building nonprofit The Golden Order -- for his entire life.



"To be a Hemings is- It's complicated," Fisher Jr. told WAMC. "It's nuanced. There is obviously a sense of privilege, but then there's also the the aspects of the enslavement and to reconcile being a the culmination of both an enslaved person and their enslaver is something that speaks to the larger conversation of what it is to be American and where we still have work that is left to be done."

In September, Fisher Jr. and fellow descendants of Hemings and other enslaved people at Monticello gathered in Washington around the announcement of the Smithsonian's findings.

"We talked about this idea of Ubuntu, an African philosophy of 'I am because we are,' that we all shape and create each other's stories," he said. "It means a lot to me to be able to to look back and envision what it was like to just to be a Hemings. And I often ask myself, I wonder, was Sally Hemings happy? What was it like to live there on Monticello? And and how did she see her life? How much autonomy did did she feel that she had as an enslaved person?"

Tonight in Williamstown, Mass., Fisher Jr. will take part in a discussion on the new findings alongside Kurin and other scholars and descendants at the Davis Center at Williams College. The event will be moderated by Frances Jones Sneed, professor emeritus of history at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams. She says the conversation about Hemings and Jefferson echoes Berkshire County's own history, namely one of the first enslaved people in Massachusetts to successfully sue for her freedom in a Great Barrington courthouse in 1781.

"It seems to me that Sally Hemings' story has not been told really well, and so we're talking about telling the story of enslaved women, one enslaved woman, but it reaches back to Elizabeth Freeman, doesn't it?" she told WAMC. "And a number of other enslaved women whose stories have not been told in the right way in American history. "



For Fisher Jr., being a Hemings-Jefferson descendent comes with a sense of responsibility. The Golden Order, which he launched in January, describes its mission as building healthier communities.

"There's so much dehumanization that is happening, and I feel that when you look at the Sally Hemings and Jefferson story, we see how history has tried for so long to sensationalize and discredit and demonize one another," he said. "In every way, this story talks about legality, morality, and empathy. And I feel like we do have a responsibility of telling the story because it, in a small sense, speaks to the larger American story of what it means to be American, what it means to be a survivor, and where we still have left to to go in making a a better United States of America."



The event, which is co-sponsored by Rites of Passage and Empowerment (R.O.P.E.) and Williams College, is set to begin at 7 p.m.