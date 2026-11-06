Burlington City Council President Ben Traverse running for mayor

Burlington, Vermont’s Democratic City Council President is running for mayor.

Ben Traverse made his announcement at the Battery Park pavilion.

"I’m here today because I love Burlington, because I believe deeply in this city’s future and because I believe if we work together our best days are still ahead of us. That’s why today I’m proud to announce I’m running for mayor of Burlington. I’m worried that we’ve become too accustomed to hearing all the reasons why we can’t address the problems immediately before us. I’m running for mayor because I want us to spend a lot less time talking about all the reasons why we can’t and a lot more time figuring out how we can.”

Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak is serving her first four-year term. The Progressive has not announced if she will run for reelection.

Voters will choose the mayor on Town Meeting Day Tuesday March 2.

