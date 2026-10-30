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All Things Considered

Vermont Senator talks tariffs in Montreal

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 30, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Vermont Senator Peter Welch (file)
Pat Bradley
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WAMC
Vermont Senator Peter Welch (file)

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch was in Montreal Thursday to discuss the impact of the trade war between the US and Canada.

The Democrat met with businesses and manufacturers affected by tariffs and Quebec’s new chief trade negotiator. Welch said, “This trade war and the White House’s attacks against Canada are hurting Vermonters and Canadians alike—it must stop and it must stop now.”

A member of the Senate Finance Committee, he joined with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York to sponsor the Banning Antiquated Duties and Delivering Equitable American Levies, or BAD DEAL, Act, which would repeal US tariffs on Canada and reinstate Congress’ role in setting trade policy.
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News Senator Peter WelchtariffsCanada TariffsBAD DEAL Act
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