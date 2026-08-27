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All Things Considered

Bill proposed to repeal Trump administration tariffs

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Champlain - Lacolle border crossing
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Champlain, NY - Lacolle, Quebec border crossing

Democratic U.S. senators from New York and Vermont are introducing a bill to repeal the Trump administration’s tariffs on Canada.

U.S. senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Peter Welch of Vermont are sponsoring the Banning Antiquated Duties and Delivering Equitable American Levies, or BAD DEAL, Act. It would repeal all tariffs levied under Section 338 of the Tariff Act and refund Americans. The measure includes the 50% tariffs on Canada that President Donald Trump announced over the weekend. Welch says, “The only thing these tariffs will create is economic pain on both sides of the border, especially for Vermont and the other 33 states that rely on Canada as their largest trading partner.”

Illinois Democratic Representative Brad Schneider introduced the bill in the House.

The proposal comes as Trump has signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America amid the two nations' ongoing trade war.
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News tariffsCanada TariffsBanning Antiquated Duties and Delivering Equitable American Levies ActBAD DEAL ActSenator Kirsten GillibrandSenator Peter Welch
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