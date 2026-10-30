Northeast Notebook 10/30/26: Mishandled vaccines, town consolidation, and scary movies

There are two New Paltzes in New York - a town and a village. As they debate whether to consolidate, it's bringing up thorny questions of jurisdiction and identity.

Also this hour...

New York Attorney General Letitia James' social media posts are being scrutinized by a state Supreme Court judge. In September, James tweeted a message of support for Jane Doe, the victim in an alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell University. An attorney for one of the accused perpetrators wants James removed from her role as special prosecutor. WAMC's Elias Guerra was in the courtroom yesterday as a judge considered the request.

Vermont death care facilities are being bought up by private equity firms.

A messy harassment scandal complicates the final days of the town supervisor race in Clifton Park.

And we meet a member of upstate New York's Pumpkin Patrol, who will spend Halloween patrolling overpasses around the region. The Patrol's mission is simple: stop people from throwing pumpkins at passing cars.

All that and more on this October 30th edition of "Northeast Notebook."