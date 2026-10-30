WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 10/30/26: Mishandled vaccines, town consolidation, and scary movies
There are two New Paltzes in New York - a town and a village. As they debate whether to consolidate, it's bringing up thorny questions of jurisdiction and identity.
Also this hour...
- New York Attorney General Letitia James' social media posts are being scrutinized by a state Supreme Court judge. In September, James tweeted a message of support for Jane Doe, the victim in an alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell University. An attorney for one of the accused perpetrators wants James removed from her role as special prosecutor. WAMC's Elias Guerra was in the courtroom yesterday as a judge considered the request.
- Vermont death care facilities are being bought up by private equity firms.
- A messy harassment scandal complicates the final days of the town supervisor race in Clifton Park.
- And we meet a member of upstate New York's Pumpkin Patrol, who will spend Halloween patrolling overpasses around the region. The Patrol's mission is simple: stop people from throwing pumpkins at passing cars.
All that and more on this October 30th edition of "Northeast Notebook."