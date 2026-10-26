Burlington mayor selects new police chief

Burlington’s mayor has selected a new police chief.

Vermont News First on Monday first reported that Progressive Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak has appointed Anthony Geraci to the position.

He has previously served in the Albany NY police department and was chief in Watervliet until budget cuts eliminated the position. NEWS 12 TV reported that in 2024, while serving as police chief in Newburgh, NY, Geraci was accused and cleared of gender discrimination and a hostile work environment. He refuted the claims as "retaliatory” and an effort to “tarnish” his character.

In a statement, Mayor Mulvaney-Stanak calls Geraci “an exceptional candidate with the experience, character and values to meet our community safety challenges.”

Geraci’s confirmation is expected at the Nov. 9 City Council meeting. He would replace interim chief Shawn Burke who agreed to serve two years following the departure of Chief Jon Murad.

