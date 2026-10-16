Northeast Notebook 10/16/26: More upstate debates, ADUs, and comedian Ophira Eisenberg

A WAMC reporter was en route to serve as an on-stage panelist for a debate between two congressional candidates, but got into a minor car accident. So another WAMC reporter jumped in as a replacement. Today, she brings us a literal front-row perspective on how the race is taking shape.

Also this hour...



As housing costs skyrocket, interest in accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, is at an all-time high.

More debate coverage from Spectrum News's Susan Arbetter, who tells us what it was like to moderate a fiery conversation between New York gubernatorial candidates Bruce Blakeman and Kathy Hochul.

A troubling account from a Hudson Valley nurse who says she and her colleagues are being violently attacked by frustrated patients.

Stand-up comic Ophira Eisenberg performs this evening on opening night of the 3rd annual Catskills Comedy Festival. She tells us about the comedic pitfalls and opportunities of making jokes about being an ambivalent mom.

All that and more on this October 16th edition of "Northeast Notebook."