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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Northeast Notebook 10/16/26: More upstate debates, ADUs, and comedian Ophira Eisenberg

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:27 PM EDT
Comedian Ophira Eisenberg is set to perform at the Catskills Comedy Festival in Catskill, New York, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2025.
Screenshot from Ophira Eisenberg YouTube channel
Comedian Ophira Eisenberg is set to perform at the Catskills Comedy Festival in Catskill, New York, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2025.

A WAMC reporter was en route to serve as an on-stage panelist for a debate between two congressional candidates, but got into a minor car accident. So another WAMC reporter jumped in as a replacement. Today, she brings us a literal front-row perspective on how the race is taking shape.

Also this hour...

  • As housing costs skyrocket, interest in accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, is at an all-time high.
  • More debate coverage from Spectrum News's Susan Arbetter, who tells us what it was like to moderate a fiery conversation between New York gubernatorial candidates Bruce Blakeman and Kathy Hochul.
  • A troubling account from a Hudson Valley nurse who says she and her colleagues are being violently attacked by frustrated patients.
  • Stand-up comic Ophira Eisenberg performs this evening on opening night of the 3rd annual Catskills Comedy Festival. She tells us about the comedic pitfalls and opportunities of making jokes about being an ambivalent mom.

All that and more on this October 16th edition of "Northeast Notebook."
News
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman
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