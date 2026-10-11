Man charged with attempted murder for attacking coworker in Saratoga Springs

A 36-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly attacked his coworker in a moving vehicle in Saratoga Springs.

Police say the victim was giving David Cruz Torres a ride home from work when Cruz Torres assaulted the victim and slashed them across the neck.

The victim was able to jump from the moving vehicle and yell for help before the vehicle struck a restaurant. Bystanders assisted the victim, and Cruz Torres fled on foot.

Police apprehended Cruz Torres. His motive is still unknown.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Saratoga Hospital and then airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Cruz Torres, who is from central Mexico, was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court on Saturday.