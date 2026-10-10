As Healey and Minogue target one another, Andrea James mounts independent Mass. guv bid

Throughout Massachusetts, Democratic Governor Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue have been making their case to voters.

The gubernatorial race has featured Minogue trying to close a double-digit polling gap, while Healey defends her first-term record.

But Healey and Minogue aren't the only ones on the ballot. WAMC spoke with Andrea James – a staunch advocate for incarcerated individuals and an independent candidate looking for an upset in November.

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Earlier this month, Andrea James brought her pitch back to Western Massachusetts, taking part in an independent candidate forum in Holyoke on Oct. 2.

“I'm running because we are leaving out millions of people in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts who do not feel as if their elected representatives are addressing the issues that they absolutely are asking [to have] addressed… and have been for some time,” James told WAMC outside of De La Luz.

The event also featured congressional candidate Nadia Milleron, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Richard Neal for the 1st Congressional District seat. In the case of James, the gubernatorial candidate has been campaigning for the past year, following initial reports of her potentially primarying Healey.

Instead, she's been going the independent route, with a heavy emphasis on housing for all, expanding childcare services and her own background of fighting for women and children who have been through prison systems.

James herself is the head of the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls.

“It's a multi-million-dollar organization that I built from the ground up and we unapologetically focus on women and children and everybody else, because they're connected to everybody else,” James explained. “We can, in Massachusetts, dramatically reduce the incarcerated population, particularly of women. A lot of people don't know the number one reason that lands a woman on a prison bunk is not having housing - reliable, dependable, long-term housing to raise their children in healthy, thriving communities.”

It's an experience James is more than familiar with.

A Boston resident with roots in the city's Roxbury neighborhood, James came up as a lawyer, graduating from Northeastern University's School of Law - the same 1998 class as Maura Healey, she tells WAMC.

James would work as a defense attorney for some time before finding herself disbarred and sentenced to serve two years in federal prison in 2009 over charges of wire fraud, according to the Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education Archives, which lists her 2010 disbarment.

The then-attorney was accused of “misappropriating client funds and defrauding mortgage lenders, homeowners, and a title insurer.”

16 years later, she didn't gloss over the incident when speaking with WAMC - or the experience of going through the justice system and coming out a staunch advocate of those who go through said system.

“And that helped me to grow,” she said. “That taught me so much, but it also gave me more awareness about what the most vulnerable people in our Commonwealth and in our country need to have attention paid to.”

“I am very educated - graduated from the same law school as our current governor in the same law school class. I've worked as a consultant to the Biden administration, the Obama administration on these issues,” she continued. “I've been around the policy table with everybody, from the libertarians to the far right - all the way over to abolitionists - in making better policy, making things better. I am very good at doing this and building infrastructure to create change. I want to bring that to the governor's seat.”

When it comes to the current governor, James pointed to a range of issues she has had with the Healey administration, accusing her of putting corporations first, with plans such as partnering with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT with the state's workforce to not doing enough to stand against United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the state, in her view.

James's campaign has also included staunch stances on the war in Gaza, going as far as to call for Massachusetts to join efforts to boycott companies with Israeli ties.

Hers is a campaign meant to appeal to many different walks of life, James tells WAMC.

“This is not performative - we are running to win. We are running to get leadership in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that will actually focus on the people and the needs of everyday people of the Commonwealth,” she said. “We've got… 4 million people that don't vote in our state, that just don't care to show up anymore. I want to change that. I think we need a people's assembly process. We need to get rid of this kind of elitism that’s formed in the governor's seat and in the legislators in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

“Come on down to the ground - come on down and talk to the people [who] your decisions are really having an effect on,” James added.

According to financial disclosures, James has been mounting her campaign with far fewer resources than both Healey and Minogue's bids.

According to the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance, while the Republican and Democrat have already spent millions on their respective campaigns, James's own effort has raised and spent just over $30,000 as of the end of September.

Meanwhile, one of the few polls that features James, conducted by MassInc. and The Commonwealth Beacon last month, shows her amassing about 3% of voters who picked her as their initial preferred candidate, well-behind Minogue’s 30% and Healey's 51%.

On Friday, promoting the idea of a “people's assembly” and being more visible than the incumbent, James remained upbeat.

“We need a governor who is willing to be on the ground, creating the infrastructure for communication, to flow back and forth and to have the people as part [of it], through a people's assembly process - regionally, that works its way up to the state, to bring the voices and the ideas of the people of how we’re going to get out of the compound! The compound crises that we're dealing with in the Commonwealth! So, I want [voters] to hold me accountable to that.”

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This piece originally aired on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026.