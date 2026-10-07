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Western Mass. voters approve funding new tech school building, reject district consolidation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published October 7, 2026 at 10:32 AM EDT
The front of the Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls, Massachusetts.
James Paleologopoulos
/
WAMC
The front of the Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls, Massachusetts.

Voters in Franklin County, Massachusetts, have approved funding for a new technical school building. At the same time, an effort to combine two regional school districts fell short.

According to unofficial results amassed by The Greenfield Recorder newspaper, voters in 19 towns approved a $236 million funding authorization Tuesday.

The money will go toward building a new Franklin County Technical School, replacing the 50-year-old building in Turners Falls.

About half of the borrowing will be reimbursed by the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The 19 towns – all members of the technical school’s district – are expected to shoulder the remaining share of the borrowing – $122.8 million.

Officials have said it will translate to increased property taxes throughout the rural county. A "tax increase calculator" designed for residents can be found on the project's website.

In addition to the funding matter, six towns also faced a question of merging the Gill-Montague and Pioneer Valley Regional school districts.

While both Gill and Montague appeared to approve the effort to consolidate and form a new “Great River Regional School District,” majorities in all other participating towns appeared to reject the measure as of Wednesday morning.
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News Gill-Montague Regional School DistrictPioneer Valley Regional School DistrictFranklin CountyFranklin County Technical Schooleducation
James Paleologopoulos
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