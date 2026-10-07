Western Mass. voters approve funding new tech school building, reject district consolidation

Voters in Franklin County, Massachusetts, have approved funding for a new technical school building. At the same time, an effort to combine two regional school districts fell short.

According to unofficial results amassed by The Greenfield Recorder newspaper, voters in 19 towns approved a $236 million funding authorization Tuesday.

The money will go toward building a new Franklin County Technical School, replacing the 50-year-old building in Turners Falls.

About half of the borrowing will be reimbursed by the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The 19 towns – all members of the technical school’s district – are expected to shoulder the remaining share of the borrowing – $122.8 million.

Officials have said it will translate to increased property taxes throughout the rural county. A "tax increase calculator" designed for residents can be found on the project's website.

In addition to the funding matter, six towns also faced a question of merging the Gill-Montague and Pioneer Valley Regional school districts.

While both Gill and Montague appeared to approve the effort to consolidate and form a new “Great River Regional School District,” majorities in all other participating towns appeared to reject the measure as of Wednesday morning.