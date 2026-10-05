Six western Mass. towns to vote on school district merger Tuesday

This week, six towns in rural western Massachusetts will decide whether to merge two regional school districts — citing growing costs and declining enrollment.

--

For years, school district officials at both the Gill-Montague and Pioneer Valley Regional school districts have weighed whether or not to become one.

Both serve 1,400 students in parts of Franklin County, with enrollment dipping by several dozen almost every year.

On Tuesday, voters in the towns of Gill, Montague, Leyden, Bernardston, Warwick and Northfield will decide on approving what could become the Great River Regional School District.

According to an election warrant from Bernardston, a majority vote in each member town is needed, though the plan could still proceed if only Warwick voters shoot down the measure.

The vote comes as a majority of Franklin County towns also weigh a $236 million proposal to build a new home for the Franklin Country Technical School – which technically has its own district.

—

WAMC notes that in the case of the Franklin Tech vote, an overall majority of voters is needed to pass the measure.

