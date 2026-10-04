Shooting kills teenager, injures 3 in Albany

The Albany Police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager and injured three others in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood.

First responders arriving at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Partridge Street at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday found 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene after being treated by Albany Fire Department and EMS personnel.

The boy's name is being withheld until police notify his family.

A 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.

Two 18-year-olds — a man and a woman — with graze wounds refused treatment at the scene.

Albany Police are asking anyone with information to contact their Detective Division.