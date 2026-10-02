The Newburgh-Beacon Ferry is back open again—temporarily.

The ferry stopped running in January 2025 due to ice damage and has since been replaced a shuttle bus.

Jessica Kuhn told WAMC in January she moved to Newburgh in 2019, in part because of the ferry.



“It was just a really lovely way to start and end your day, just like a boat ride across the Hudson. You really can't get any better than that. But it was also the sense of community that you would see the same people on the ferry. You got to know them, and it was just a really nice community that feels broken now," Kuhn said.

The ferry will be open the first two weekends of October as part of a pilot to showcase ridership, according to the Save the Ferry coalition. Tickets are on sale for $1.