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The Newburgh-Beacon Ferry is back open again—temporarily

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:05 PM EDT
Wikipedia

The Newburgh-Beacon Ferry is back open again—temporarily.

The ferry stopped running in January 2025 due to ice damage and has since been replaced a shuttle bus.

Jessica Kuhn told WAMC in January she moved to Newburgh in 2019, in part because of the ferry. 
 
“It was just a really lovely way to start and end your day, just like a boat ride across the Hudson. You really can't get any better than that. But it was also the sense of community that you would see the same people on the ferry. You got to know them, and it was just a really nice community that feels broken now," Kuhn said.

The ferry will be open the first two weekends of October as part of a pilot to showcase ridership, according to the Save the Ferry coalition. Tickets are on sale for $1.

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Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra