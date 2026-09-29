Newburgh City Council votes to end Flock contract

For months, Newburgh lawmakers have delayed voting on whether to cancel the city's contract for automatic license plate readers.

Audit logs on the city’s website show Newburg's Flock data was accessed thousands of times by law enforcement agencies around the country, including a 2025 search by police in Texas for a “female” who “had an abortion.”

Flock cameras have drawn debate around the country, especially after reports that members of law enforcement have used the cameras to allegedly spy on friends and family, including in Albany County.

The resolution that passed Monday night in Newburgh says the city would discontinue routine use of Flock cameras within 14 days of its adoption. The city would also take all legal steps to dissolve any contracts with Flock.