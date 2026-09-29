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Newburgh City Council votes to end Flock contract

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT
This shows a solar panel and a camera on a pole with a tree and sky in the background.
Tony Webster
/
Wikimedia Commons
After months of emotional back and forth, the Newburgh City Council has voted to end its contract with Flock Safety.

For months, Newburgh lawmakers have delayed voting on whether to cancel the city's contract for automatic license plate readers.

Audit logs on the city’s website show Newburg's Flock data was accessed thousands of times by law enforcement agencies around the country, including a 2025 search by police in Texas for a “female” who “had an abortion.”

Flock cameras have drawn debate around the country, especially after reports that members of law enforcement have used the cameras to allegedly spy on friends and family, including in Albany County.

The resolution that passed Monday night in Newburgh says the city would discontinue routine use of Flock cameras within 14 days of its adoption. The city would also take all legal steps to dissolve any contracts with Flock.
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News Flock Safety Flock camerasNewburgh City Council
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra