Moose no longer on the loose in Troy

A moose is no longer on the loose in Troy, New York.

A spokesperson for Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello says the State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the scene and apprehended the moose. The DEC is planning to transport the moose to an undisclosed location "nearby."

The bull moose is likely the same one spotted in other parts of Rensselaer County over the weekend, a DEC spokesperson said. The DEC is expecting to release more details soon.

Troy animal control and police also responded to the scene.