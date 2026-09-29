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Moose no longer on the loose in Troy

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
This is a picture of a moose standing behind a chain-link fence. No, it does not have antlers.
Courtesy of Carmella Mantello
The moose was located in Troy Tuesday morning after reports of a moose in other parts of Rensselaer County.

A moose is no longer on the loose in Troy, New York.

A spokesperson for Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello says the State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the scene and apprehended the moose. The DEC is planning to transport the moose to an undisclosed location "nearby."

The bull moose is likely the same one spotted in other parts of Rensselaer County over the weekend, a DEC spokesperson said. The DEC is expecting to release more details soon.

Troy animal control and police also responded to the scene.
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News troyMooseCarmella Mantello
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley