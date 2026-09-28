Newburgh to hold vote on future of Flock camera usage

The Newburgh City Council will consider a resolution tonight that would end the city's use of Flock Safety automated license plate readers.

For months, Newburgh lawmakers have delayed voting on whether to cancel the city's Flock contract.

Council member Ronald Zorrilla said previous resolutions proposed did not address how exactly the city would get out of the contract, although the Council wanted to cancel the contract sooner.

The current resolution says the city would discontinue routine use of Flock cameras within 14 days of its adoption. The city would also take all legal steps to dissolve any contracts with Flock.

Zorrilla said audit logs of the city’s Flock data shared on the city’s website show the data was accessed thousands of times between October 2024 and January 2026 by law enforcement agencies around the country.

“I think it was like 5,800 unique agencies that pulled, but the amount of searches I think was way more," Zorrilla told WAMC.

A search made on May 9, 2025, shows police in Johnson County, Texas included Newburgh’s Flock data in a search for a “female” who “had an abortion.”

The council meets tonight at 7 p.m.just to