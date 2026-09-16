Union criticizes heath network personnel cuts

A day after the University of Vermont Health Network announced layoffs, union members protested outside the network’s largest hospital.

The health network says the workforce reductions will affect 199 positions, although 55 new roles will be created for a net reduction of 144 people. The cuts include the elimination of a general medicine unit.

Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals bargaining team member Melissa Lavallee says the layoffs occur as bargaining sessions are underway to negotiate a new contract.

“We knew there were going to be some layoffs. We did not anticipate them being right in the middle of our most important bargaining sessions, not that that’s a total surprise. But we were absolutely horrified by the size of the cuts, if not the timing so much.”

The UVM Health Network says the personnel reductions will reduce expenses by about $16.8 million.

