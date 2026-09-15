Vermont senator clashes with FBI director during oversight hearing

Vermont Senator Peter Welch grilled the director of the FBI on whether the agency will try to interfere in November's elections.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held an FBI oversight hearing Tuesday during which FBI Director Kash Patel was asked about Trump Administration's election interference efforts.

Patel avoided direct answers during an exchange with Welch, a Democrat.

“Do you pledge that you will not in any way interfere in the will of the American people when they go to the polls in November?” Welch asks.

Patel retorts, “I pledge unequivocally that I will not participate in your charade of lies.”

Sen. Welch was an opponent of Patel’s nomination to serve as FBI director.

