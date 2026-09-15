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All Things Considered

Vermont senator clashes with FBI director during oversight hearing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 15, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Vermont Senator Peter Welch (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Senator Peter Welch (file)

Vermont Senator Peter Welch grilled the director of the FBI on whether the agency will try to interfere in November's elections.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held an FBI oversight hearing Tuesday during which FBI Director Kash Patel was asked about Trump Administration's election interference efforts.

Patel avoided direct answers during an exchange with Welch, a Democrat.

“Do you pledge that you will not in any way interfere in the will of the American people when they go to the polls in November?” Welch asks.

Patel retorts, “I pledge unequivocally that I will not participate in your charade of lies.”

Sen. Welch was an opponent of Patel’s nomination to serve as FBI director.
Tags
News F.B.I.Federal Bureau Of InvestigationKash PatelSenator Peter WelchSenate Judiciary Committeeelection interferenceNovember electionmidterm elections
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