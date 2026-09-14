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All Things Considered

Vermont to receive FEMA funding

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 14, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
This image made from drone footage provided by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets shows flooding in Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets via AP)
AP
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Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets
This image made from drone footage provided by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets shows flooding in Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets via AP)

Vermont’s Congressional delegation says the state will receive more than $33 million from FEMA for flood buyouts and mitigation.

The state will get more than $27.6 million for the buyout of at least 90 homes across Vermont that are located within a floodplain, at risk of landslide, or that sustained irreparable damage from flooding in 2023 and 2024. The remaining $5.6 million will be for costs associated with the administration of Vermont’s Emergency Management and future hazard mitigation plans. 

Representative Becca Balint, a Democrat, says the funding for families should bring welcome but bittersweet closure and will "give communities much needed resources to become more resilient to future flooding.”
Tags
News Vermont FloodingVermont Flood DamageVermont Flood MitigationVermont Flooding 2023Vermont Flooding 2024FEMAFederal Emergency Management Agency
Pat Bradley
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