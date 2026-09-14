Vermont to receive FEMA funding

Vermont’s Congressional delegation says the state will receive more than $33 million from FEMA for flood buyouts and mitigation.

The state will get more than $27.6 million for the buyout of at least 90 homes across Vermont that are located within a floodplain, at risk of landslide, or that sustained irreparable damage from flooding in 2023 and 2024. The remaining $5.6 million will be for costs associated with the administration of Vermont’s Emergency Management and future hazard mitigation plans.

Representative Becca Balint, a Democrat, says the funding for families should bring welcome but bittersweet closure and will "give communities much needed resources to become more resilient to future flooding.”

