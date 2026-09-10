Vermont Agency of Education releases latest student assessments

The Vermont Agency of Education has released preliminary results from the annual statewide student assessment.

Every year students in grades 3 through 9 are assessed for proficiency in English language arts and math. Those in grades 5, 8 and 11 are also assessed in science.

The latest assessment shows modest gains in almost every subject and grade level. The agency says that reflects progress following a decade of declining or stagnant performance. Despite the gains, the assessment also found achievement gaps between students from historically marginalized backgrounds versus their peers.

The final results will be released later this fall but are not expected to differ much from these initial results.

