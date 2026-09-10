The Gray House celebrates Sister Jane as co-founder departs Springfield

After decades of devoting herself to those in need, a co-founder of one of Springfield's most beloved nonprofits is departing the city – but hopes to stay connected with the cause and people she’s helped for so long.

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According to The Gray House, Sister Jane Morrissey of the Sisters of St. Joseph moved into Springfield's North End in the 1970s - part of a lifelong mission to aid the city's families and most vulnerable residents.

Joined by her fellow sisters and volunteers, Morrissey and company opened The Gray House in 1984 - turning a 17-room Victorian house previously ravaged by fire into a house of community support.

“The privilege of my life has been living with the people in this neighborhood - the children, the families that we knew when we were here at the house,” she told reporters Tuesday. “Day and night, whatever their lives, they were willing to share them with us.”

Now in her 80s, Morrissey was the subject of celebration this week.

Long recognized for her years as an educator and promoting social justice, Gray House officials say that after at least 50 years of devoting herself to the neighborhood and Springfield, Morrissey is moving on to the next phase of her life.

In a matter of days, the sister will be moving to a nursing home in Framingham, according to Executive Director Isabella Brady-Prankus. But first, the nonprofit celebrated her service, complete with a proclamation from Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“… helping people and families and youth in need get back on their feet. Education, food insecurity… hope that they can move forward positively – you can’t put a price tag on that,” said the mayor. “Sister Jane and her peers purchased the property - 22 Sheldon Street – and get this! For $500! And they did right giving it to her for $500.”

“It's all we had!” Morrissey said, as Sarno added how the Gray House “became a place that belonged to the neighborhood.”

For years, The Gray House has been providing food, adult education and afterschool programs and more. The non-profit itself isn't going anywhere, and Morrissey says she plans on staying involved as best she can, given the distance.

“I'm moving in a couple days - I won't be able to be here for all the parties, but I'll dream of it. I'll pray, and I'll be here in spirit,” she said. “And I know they'll share the news and the gossip with me too!”