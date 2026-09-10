New York homicide suspect fatally shot by police in western Mass.

A suspect in a Long Island homicide investigation was fatally shot by police at an Erving, Massachusetts, hotel Wednesday.

According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr., police from Suffolk County in New York investigating the homicide had determined 55-year-old Brandon William Hampson may have been in the Massachusetts town. His vehicle was then located outside the French King Motel and Restaurant.

Massachusetts State Police and members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force responded to the motel Wednesday. Early says Hampson charged at officers while holding a sharp object after multiple requests to drop the weapon. Police then shot Hampson, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Worcester County DA's Office is leading the ongoing investigation rather than state police or the Northwestern District Attorney's Office "to avoid any perceived conflict of interest."