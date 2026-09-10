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Former Miss Hall's science teacher pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 10, 2026 at 5:11 PM EDT
The Miss Hall's School campus in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Miss Hall's School campus in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

A former teacher at a Pittsfield, Massachusetts, boarding school accused of sexually assaulting students in his care has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Matthew Johnson of Norfolk, Connecticut, is the third former Miss Hall's School staff member facing charges related to an ongoing sex abuse investigation at the all-girls private school. Former teacher Matthew Rutledge is facing multiple rape charges, and former head of school Jeannie Norris was indicted on a count of reckless child endangerment.

Johnson, like Rutledge and Norris, pleaded not guilty to his charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery over age of 14 in Berkshire Superior Court on Thursday. He taught science at Miss Hall's from 1993 to 1994.

Johnson was released on his own recognizance, with orders to have no contact with his accusers and to keep the court informed of any changes to his address or phone number. His pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 28.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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