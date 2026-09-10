Former Miss Hall's science teacher pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

A former teacher at a Pittsfield, Massachusetts, boarding school accused of sexually assaulting students in his care has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Matthew Johnson of Norfolk, Connecticut, is the third former Miss Hall's School staff member facing charges related to an ongoing sex abuse investigation at the all-girls private school. Former teacher Matthew Rutledge is facing multiple rape charges, and former head of school Jeannie Norris was indicted on a count of reckless child endangerment.

Johnson, like Rutledge and Norris, pleaded not guilty to his charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery over age of 14 in Berkshire Superior Court on Thursday. He taught science at Miss Hall's from 1993 to 1994.

Johnson was released on his own recognizance, with orders to have no contact with his accusers and to keep the court informed of any changes to his address or phone number. His pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 28.