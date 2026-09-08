Third Miss Hall's staffer to be arraigned in sex abuse scandal

An arraignment date has been set for the third former employee of a Pittsfield, Massachusetts, private school at the center of an ongoing sex abuse investigation.

On Aug. 20, Matthew Johnson of Norfolk, Connecticut, was indicted by a Berkshire Superior Court grand jury on one count of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery over age of 14.

The charges stem from his time teaching science at Miss Hall's School from 1993 to 1994.

Johnson's prosecution by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office joins those of fellow former Miss Hall's teacher Matthew Rutledge and former head of school Jeannie Norris, who face accusations of rape and reckless child endangerment related to their time at the all-girls boarding school respectively. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges, and their cases are currently before the court.

Johnson's arraignment is set for 2 p.m. Thursday.