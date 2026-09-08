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Third Miss Hall's staffer to be arraigned in sex abuse scandal

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 8, 2026 at 10:54 AM EDT
The Miss Hall's School campus in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Miss Hall's School campus in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

An arraignment date has been set for the third former employee of a Pittsfield, Massachusetts, private school at the center of an ongoing sex abuse investigation.

On Aug. 20, Matthew Johnson of Norfolk, Connecticut, was indicted by a Berkshire Superior Court grand jury on one count of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery over age of 14.

The charges stem from his time teaching science at Miss Hall's School from 1993 to 1994.

Johnson's prosecution by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office joins those of fellow former Miss Hall's teacher Matthew Rutledge and former head of school Jeannie Norris, who face accusations of rape and reckless child endangerment related to their time at the all-girls boarding school respectively. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges, and their cases are currently before the court.

Johnson's arraignment is set for 2 p.m. Thursday.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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