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Albany Mayor Applyrs proposes vacant storefront registry

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published September 10, 2026 at 5:34 PM EDT
Mayor Dorcey Applyrs.
Jesse Taylor
/
WAMC
Mayor Dorcey Applyrs.

Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs is proposing the creation of a registry for vacant storefronts.

The idea for a vacant storefront registry comes out of the city's Advisory Council on Nightlife Economy. Applyrs said the registry would allow the city to reduce blight and work with owners of vacant properties.

"It allows a touch from us to follow up to find out what's going on," Applyrs said. "In addition, we may have some some landlords who are ready to sell. It gives us the opportunity to connect them with some interested buyers as opposed to the properties just sitting."

The Albany Common Council would have to approve the registry. Applyrs said her office is drafting legislation.

The Advisory Council's report also floated installing art displays in vacant storefronts, imposing annual registration fees for the owners of vacant commercial spaces and using empty stores for temporary pop-up businesses.
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Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley