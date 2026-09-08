U.S. Senator Charles Schumer supports efforts to bring Winter Olympics back to New York

New York Senator Charles Schumer visited the Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid recently to highlight efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to New York State.

Schumer supports efforts to bring the 2042 Olympics to New York saying, “Lake Placid-NYC Games would mean the highest level of competition featured at our world-class facilities, including Lake Placid’s unique alpine and sliding infrastructure. I applaud Governor Hochul’s efforts to look at the feasibility of bringing the Games back here, and I am happy to lend my support to those exploratory efforts. I think Lake Placid just might have more miracles to share with the world.”

Schumer says an Olympics in New York would be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to use the winter sports infrastructure in Lake Placid and stadiums in New York City.

