NY exploring bid for 2042 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, NYC

Gov. Kathy Hochul is hoping to extend New York City’s sports fever all the way to 2042.

Hochul launched a committee on Monday that will study whether it’s plausible to host the winter games in New York City and Lake Placid 16 years from now, the next time the games are available to host.

The announcement comes on the heels of the New York Knicks winning the NBA Championship and in the middle of the region hosting several World Cup games.

In a statement, Hochul said Italy’s approach to hosting the Winter Olympics earlier this year is serving as inspiration. The country hosted hockey, figure skating and other arena-based events in the city of Milan, while the skiing and sledding events were held in the mountain town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

New York’s bid would be similar: New York City is about 4 ½ hours from Lake Placid by car, similar to the distance between Milan and Cortina.

“Milano Cortina showcased the immense possibility that comes with a dual city Olympic Games,” Hochul said. It’s clear we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on Lake Placid's Olympic legacy, New York City's global platform, and the strengths that make our state unique.”

New York’s eight-member exploratory committee will be chaired by Ashley Walden, president and CEO of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, which oversees the Lake Placid facilities that were used the last time the small Adirondack village hosted the Olympics in 1980.

The committee will also include representatives of Hochul and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as state Assemblymember Bobby Carroll — the Brooklyn Democrat who has spearheaded an effort to host the games .

Julie Su, New York City’s deputy mayor for economic justice, and Jackie Kelly, Lake Placid’s deputy mayor, will represent their respective cities on the committee.

When asked about the committee Monday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani loosely quoted the 1993 Disney movie “Cool Runnings” — “Feel the rhythm, feel the vibe, come on boys, it’s bobsled time” — before handing it off to Su.

“I think what we are demonstrating is that we can host big events,” Su said. “It’s every opportunity to show off what New York City can do. It’s something that we love, and so we’re starting early for planning.”

There will also be subcommittees with representatives from the public and private sectors, including a legal subcommittee co-chaired by New York Law School Dean and President Anthony Crowell and Robert Landau, executive vice president for business operations for NBCUniversal, according to Hochul’s office.

Launching an exploratory committee doesn’t mean New York will bid on hosting the 2042 games. The panel will undertake a “long-term evaluation” of whether the state should bid, according to the governor’s office.

The International Olympic Committee has not yet opened up the bidding process for the 2042 games. It’s currently negotiating with Switzerland for the right to host the 2038 games.