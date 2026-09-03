Additional arrests in Plattsburgh YMCA child abuse investigation

Additional arrests have been made in an investigation into child abuse at the Plattsburgh YMCA’s former child care center.

In March, police and state agencies began investigating allegations of abuse at the Plattsburgh YMCA Bright Beginnings Childcare Center.

Investigators determined that a number of children aged 1 and 2 were physically abused between January and March.

21-year-old Dillon M. Bronson, 40-year-old Amanda M. Rizzo, and 29-year-old Autumn E. Stone were initially arrested on multiple charges.

State Police say three more people have been arrested.

51-year-old Lynne N. Boyd, 45-year-old Kristin L. Tate and 55-year-old Justin M. Ihne have each been charged with failure to report child abuse and 8 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Ihne is the former director of the YMCA. The three will appear in Plattsburgh court at a later date.