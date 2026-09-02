Rep. Neal fends off progressive primary challenger as Mass. Dem seeks 20th term

Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal will once again face Nadia Milleron come November, after the Democrat won Tuesday's primary over a progressive challenger.

Neal is seeking a 20th term in Congress and saw off political newcomer and teacher Jeromie Whalen during Tuesday night's Democratic primary.

A former mayor of Springfield, Neal has represented much of western Massachusetts for almost four decades. In the weeks leading up to the primary, Neal repeatedly stressed that his record of directing funds to western Mass. as well as challenging President Donald Trump spoke for itself — including the 2019 fight over the president's tax returns.

He reiterated as much Tuesday night, while vowing to confront recent cuts to Medicaid, SNAP and various federal actions taken by the Trump administration

"I look at Medicaid, funding to SNAP - and we're going to rein in this reckless war in Iran that was a war of choice," Neal said during his victory speech. "We are certainly going to hold ICE into account for what they've done as well - I'm not done fighting for you. We've still got an election in November, but I know when I look at this audience, unyielding in your friendship, loyalty, and support all of these years, and let's take it to November."

Whalen, a Northampton High School teacher and South Hadley resident, had challenged Neal on his record of accepting political action committee dollars and alleged lack of district engagement.

Whalen conceded to Neal while multiple outlets reported a ten percent gap between the two Democrats - roughly 55%-45% around 10:45 p.m.

In addition to the independent Milleron, candidate Anthony Celata is also looking to challenge Neal in the general election.