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All Things Considered

Vermont business leaders discuss the impacts of tariffs

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 1, 2026 at 6:40 PM EDT
TRACK Inc. CEO Mike Desmarais talks about the impact of tariffs on his company at a panel hosted by Vermont Senator Peter Welch
Pat Bradley
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WAMC
TRACK Inc. CEO Mike Desmarais talks about the impact of tariffs on his company at a panel hosted by Vermont Senator Peter Welch

Vermont Democratic Senator Peter Welch was in the northern part of his state Tuesday morning to hear from Vermont businesses about the impact of U.S. tariffs on Canada.

The panelists from varied business sectors were critical of the import taxes and said they need to be rescinded.

TRACK Inc. manufactures snow grooming and terrain maintenance vehicles and sells them throughout the U.S. and Canada. CEO Mike Desmarais said sales are plummeting due to a fear of tariffs.

"Our business is just destined to close if these tariffs stay active, we're not going to have a business. How does that improve the economy? How can a small business
expect to grow when all we're doing is facing tariffs for no reason?"

Last week, Welch and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand introduced a bill to repeal and refund Canadian tariffs.
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News Senator Peter WelchtariffsCanada TariffsRetaliatory Tariffs
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