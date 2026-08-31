Wild Center commits to net zero emissions

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake NY says it has become the first cultural institution on the globe to formally commit to achieving net zero emissions.

The natural history museum in the Adirondacks is working with the Global Network for Zero, an independent net zero certification body. An emissions assessment has established the baseline for the Wild Center’s carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions and how to achieve net zero operations.

The CEO of the Global Network for Zero says the Wild Center has “established a model for cultural and educational institutions worldwide” to achieve net zero emissions.