Albany mayor greenlights 2nd Avenue street redesign

Portions of Albany's Second Avenue Neighborhood will be getting a makeover this fall.

The City of Albany is set to redesign Frisbie Avenue by installing a sidewalk, correcting curves in the road and improving storm drainage.

The project also includes plans for a multi-use path alongside the neighborhood's sports fields, the planting of trees along Frisbie Avenue and improved crosswalks.

Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs said in a statement that the project would improve health and community connection in the neighborhood.

Traffic interruptions will begin Sept. 8, when Frisbie Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Second Avenue and Garden Street for about four weeks.

Construction will last through December 2026.