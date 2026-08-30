All seats filled on Albany CPRB after appointment of former Common Council staffer

The Albany Common Council has appointed its former attorney, John-Raphael Pichardo, to the city's Community Police Review Board.

Pichardo's appointment to the board's ninth seat marks the first time the CPRB has been fully staffed in over a year.

Pichardo previously served as the Counsel of the Albany Common Council, where he offered legal advice to the council's 15 members and drafted local laws.

"John-Raphael was instrumental in keeping the council running during the COVID-19 pandemic and drafting many of the laws in effect in the City to this day, including Local Law J, which reformed the CPRB," the CPRB said in a statement. "We are excited to have him join the CPRB and look forward to his contributions in service to the residents of Albany."

The CPRB's eighth seat was filled earlier this month after Tamel Anderson was appointed to the post.

A lack of members and absences have plagued the CPRB for the past year. The board's February, March and June meetings were cancelled this year because fewer than five members attended.

Board members serve three-year terms and earn a $250 monthly stipend. Four are appointed by the mayor and five are appointed by the Common Council.