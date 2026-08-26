Popular Adirondack trail reopens

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has reopened a popular Adirondack trail damaged in July 2025.

Avalanche Pass in the High Peaks Wilderness Area was temporarily flooded and became unusable after rock and mud slides from Mount Colden swept across the trail last summer.

The trail connects Marcy Dam to Lake Colden through a nearly two-mile narrow ravine. On the western shore of Avalanche Lake, trail users must traverse narrow wooden platforms that skirt the lake and cling to a sheer rock face.

The DEC is advising hikers that efforts to fully restore the trail are continuing and they should be aware that crews and equipment may be present.