Friends of beloved Middleburgh car collector organize auto show to remember him

Friends of a beloved automobile collector from Middleburgh will celebrate his life with a car show this weekend.

Floyd Armlin loved Hondas. In particular, the 1990’s Del Sol coupe.

"His Del Sol was hot pink, for a while. So if you ever saw a hot pink Del Sol driving around, you probably knew it was him," said Riley Young, Armlin's best friend.

Riley Young Floyd Armlin's Honda Del Sol

Last year, after Armlin died by suicide, Young helped organize a car show to raise money for Armlin’s family. The turnout was huge – Young estimates between three and four hundred people. One guy drove up from Poughkeepsie in his Del Sol.

"It was a pretty rare one, I believe, and if Floyd had seen that, he would have been talking his ear off about it the whole show," said Young. "He never would’ve stopped talking about it."

This weekend, Riley and his fellow organizers are doing another installment of the show. They’re calling it Floyd’s Final Lap, Year 2. All the money will go to a suicide awareness organization, as well as a trust fund for Floyd’s three-year old daughter. It’s happening this Saturday at Cobleskill Fairgrounds.