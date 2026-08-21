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Friends of beloved Middleburgh car collector organize auto show to remember him

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published August 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Floyd Armlin with his daughter
Riley Young
Floyd Armlin with his daughter

Friends of a beloved automobile collector from Middleburgh will celebrate his life with a car show this weekend.

Floyd Armlin loved Hondas. In particular, the 1990’s Del Sol coupe.

"His Del Sol was hot pink, for a while. So if you ever saw a hot pink Del Sol driving around, you probably knew it was him," said Riley Young, Armlin's best friend.

Floyd Armlin's Honda Del Sol
Riley Young
Floyd Armlin's Honda Del Sol

Last year, after Armlin died by suicide, Young helped organize a car show to raise money for Armlin’s family. The turnout was huge – Young estimates between three and four hundred people. One guy drove up from Poughkeepsie in his Del Sol.

"It was a pretty rare one, I believe, and if Floyd had seen that, he would have been talking his ear off about it the whole show," said Young. "He never would’ve stopped talking about it."

This weekend, Riley and his fellow organizers are doing another installment of the show. They’re calling it Floyd’s Final Lap, Year 2. All the money will go to a suicide awareness organization, as well as a trust fund for Floyd’s three-year old daughter. It’s happening this Saturday at Cobleskill Fairgrounds.

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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman