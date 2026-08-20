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All Things Considered

Vermont fire chief to lead international organization

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 20, 2026 at 6:40 PM EDT
South Burlington Fire Chief Stephen Locke
International Association of Fire Chiefs
South Burlington Fire Chief Stephen Locke

The South Burlington fire chief was sworn in as president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

The association says it is the largest professional association representing fire and emergency service leaders. Chief Stephen Locke will serve a one-year term as its president and board chair.

Following the ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 14, the Vermont chief said he “saw the need for steady, strong leadership, the need to sharpen our focus on member value, and the need to remain contemporary, relevant, and forward-looking while still honoring our traditions.”

Locke will lead the organization in “advancing fire and emergency services worldwide.”
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News Chief Stephen Locke South Burlington Fire Chief Stephen Locke International Association of Fire Chiefs
Pat Bradley
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