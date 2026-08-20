New poll contradicts results of another poll in the NY-21 Congressional race

In the wake of a poll released by NewsChannel 13 and SurveyUSA last week showing him behind, Republican Anthony Constantino is pointing to another poll showing him leading in the race for New York’s 21st District congressional seat.

The NewsChannel 13 poll for New York’s 21st District Congressional race shows Democrat Blake Gendebien with 43% support to Republican Anthony Constantino’s 39%.

Constantino called it “a fake poll to help the Democrat Party swindle money from citizens."

This week the Republican pointed to a poll from JL Partners showing him 10 points ahead of Democrat Blake Gendebien among likely voters and 13% ahead “when undecided voters are pushed which candidate they lean toward.”

The survey also found 39% of respondents have a very unfavorable view of Constantino to Gendebien’s 21%

