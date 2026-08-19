Poughkeepsie residents call for council member's ouster after domestic incident

A Poughkeepsie Common Council member faces felony charges connected to a recent alleged domestic incident. But, residents say their concerns go beyond the alleged bad acts of one official.

Carly Wolert, a domestic violence survivor and advocate, asked the Poughkeepsie Common Council on Tuesday night to hold Councilmember Christopher Grant accountable.

“The people of Poughkeepsie are watching," Wolert said. "Survivors are watching. Children who have witnessed violence in their homes are watching. They deserve to know that this council stands firmly against domestic violence in every form. I ask each of you to lead with courage.”

Grant is accused of assault, strangulation, burglary, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child during an incident in the town of Poughkeepsie on Aug. 1.

This is one year after he was charged with assault in connection with another incident in the City of Poughkeepsie involving a victim 65 years or older. The embattled council member was not present at Tuesday's meeting — the first since the most recent incident.

A number of domestic violence survivors and advocates called for Grant to be removed from his seat on the council on Tuesday. Also among them was Karissa Lee Thompson.

“This is not about partisan politics," Thompson said. "It is not about personal attacks. It is not driven by a racial or political agenda.”

Many council members did not address Grant by name on Tuesday but they did condemn domestic violence.

However, 2nd Ward Councilmember Evan Menist pointed out that they are not allowed to remove another member unless they are convicted of a felony or “a crime of moral turpitude.”

8th Ward Councilmember Daniel Attona said Grant is entitled to due process, but questioned how he can keep doing his job as a council member.

“I don't see that how he could possibly be responding to constituent calls and constituent emails while he is busy fighting these charges," Attona said. "I also noted in my comment that what he is alleged to have done and the community outcry over this is bringing a lot of negative attention to the city."

Thompson went beyond discussing Grant. She also called out several other council members regarding allegations of crimes or wrongdoing involving themselves or their family members.

One was 1st Ward Councilmember Ernest Henry, who was convicted in the 1983 killing of his ex-fiancee.

“Perhaps the most disturbing was an anonymous comment that led me to discover details about the 1983 murder of Kathleen Reed by Councilmember Ernest Henry," Thompson said. "He bludgeoned her, drove her across state lines, returned the next morning, and incinerated her body inside of her 1973 Toyota. Kathleen paid the ultimate price.”

Henry did not deny the crimes, but said he had already served his time.

"I was convicted 42 years ago for a crime that I'm not proud of," Henry said. "I served my time. People who get paid a lot of money in the State of New York said that I was ready to be released. And next month, Sept. 7, I'll be out here 19 years. 19 years without any problem.”

Mayor Yvonne Flowers said that Henry's past crime and incarceration have previously been made public.

Henry also addressed his past on Facebook on Tuesday night after the council meeting.

“I was convicted, served 24 years in prison, accepted responsibility for my actions, and have spent more than four decades living with their consequences," Henry said.

He also said he works with formerly incarcerated men and women to help them find employment and visits the Dutchess County Jail every week with his wife.

Regarding Grant’s charges, Henry said he will wait for the criminal justice system to decide if his colleague is guilty

Grant has not responded to multiple requests for comment or released any public statements.

Residents also pulled Flowers' family into the fray. They brought up charges against her brother Frank in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

On Dec. 9, 2025, Frank Flowers allegedly choked and hit a person while in front of a child less than one-year-old. The charges include second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The mayor said she does not want to intervene in her brother's case.

“He's a private person out there in the community," Mayor Yvonne Flowers said. "He's a grown man. I can't control him. And as a mayor, I have nothing to do with his case. I don't intervene. It happened in the town of Poughkeepsie, but yet they came to me and tell me that I have to kick him out of Poughkeepsie. I don't have authority to do that. But as his sister, as I kept telling people, we are dealing with it as a family.”