Construction begins on Little Italy Marketplace in Troy

A 10-year effort to turn a parking lot in Troy's Little Italy into a vibrant public space once again reached a milestone on Tuesday.

Construction began Tuesday on the new Little Italy Marketplace. The market block used to be a bustling gathering place for Italian Americans of several generations, but activity faded over time.

Despite delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has received about $500,000 in state funding thanks to the efforts of local, state, and federal officials.

The groundbreaking marks the culmination of a grassroots effort that has been championed by the Little Italy Quality of Life Committee since 2018. Troy paved Liberty Street, constructed new ADA-compliant sidewalks, built a retaining wall, and created a new entryway in preparation for this project.

Congressman Paul Tonko lauded the marketplace as a celebration of the community's legacy.

"People will be able to understand those contributions that are made by immigrants and are continued to be made," Tonko said. "Our story continues, because we are that nation of immigrants, and again, our mosaic is growing more brilliant, more powerful, and it's something to celebrate, and we celebrate today."