Clinton County Board of Elections certifies ballots

The Clinton County Board of Elections has completed the certification of local candidates and propositions that will appear on the November general election ballot.

The board will issue district-by-district sample ballots in September for voters to review before Election Day. The ballot includes candidates for Surrogate and county court judges, and county sheriff.

In the city of Plattsburgh, there are candidates for the ward 2, 3 and 5 city councilor seats and a charter revision question.

Supervisors will be chosen in the towns of Altona, Clinton, Saranac, Schuyler Falls and Plattsburgh, where current Supervisor Chuck Kostyk is running unopposed. Town council seats are on the ballot throughout the county along with other offices including town clerks and tax collectors.

Detailed information is available on the Clinton County Board of Elections website