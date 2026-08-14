Lake Placid horse shows receive additional infrastructure improvement funds

The North Elba Showgrounds in Lake Placid will receive state funds for infrastructure improvements.

The site hosts the annual Lake Placid and I Love New York Horse shows. The $1.8 million announced Friday is in addition to $6 million Governor Kathy Hochul announced in 2025 to replace the aging Long Building, which is used for spectator services, catering and event operations during the horse shows.

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, which will administer the funds, determined that significant infrastructure improvements were needed for the showgrounds to continue attracting top-tier competitors.

The horse shows, which have been held for 50 years, generate about $17.9 million annually.